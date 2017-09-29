SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in the robbery earlier this week of a family restaurant in Kakegawa City that once employed him, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 28).

At around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Kengo Abe, a resident of Fukuroi City, entered an outlet of Saizeriya, located in the Shironishi area, through a backdoor and wielded a knife in front of two female part-time employees while demanding money. He then fled the scene by car with about 300,000 yen in cash from a safe that he had stuffed into a bag.

Abe has declined to comment on the allegations.

According to police, Abe had previously worked at the Saizeriya outlet targeted in the robbery and another branch of the same chain. He was also acquainted with at least one of the female employees.

Following questioning of the female employees, Abe surfaced as a person of interest for police. At around 6:00 p.m. that same day, police arrested the suspect without a warrant after his vehicle was seen parked in front of a pachinko parlor in Naka Ward of Hamamatsu City.