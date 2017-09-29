Man nabbed for splashing bodily fluid on girl also accused of flashing inside JR train

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have applied fresh charges of public exposure to a man already in custody for splashing bodily fluid on the body of a school girl, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 28).

In July, Masayuki Hiyama, 39, allegedly dropped his pants to expose his lower body in front of a woman, 29, inside a carriage of the JR Tohoku Main Line at Ueno Station.

Earlier this month, police first arrested Hiyama for allegedly splashing bodily fluid onto the coat of a girl, 17, as she commuted to school on a road in the Negishi area of Taito Ward in February.

“I got turned on watching high school students walking around, so I splashed my bodily fluid,” the suspect told police in admitting to the allegations. He also admits to the public exposure accusation.

DNA analysis

In making the initial arrest, police used the results of a DNA analysis conducted on the bodily fluid left on the coat.

Fuji produced a report covering Hiyama’s first arrest. The woman inside the Tohoku Main Line carriage saw the report and alerted police, saying that the same perpetrator had exposed himself to her.