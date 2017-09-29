TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old in the molestation of a woman in the Minami Azabu area of Minato Ward last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 27).

On August 25 at around 5:00 a.m., Yutaka Kanaya, a resident of Mobara City, Chiba Prefecture, allegedly approached the woman, aged in her 20s, from behind as she commuted home on a road and embraced her. He then fondled her chest.

During the incident, the woman stumbled to the ground, resulting in minor injuries.

Kanaya, who has been accused of indecent assault resulting in injury, denies the allegations. “I touched her chest area but not her chest,” the suspect was quoted by police, according to Fuji News Network (Sept. 28).

According to police, Kanaya came to Tokyo to hunt for women in Minato. Prior to the incident, the suspect followed the victim over a distance of 100 meters. After grabbing her in an area with nobody around, he took her to a building to carry out the alleged crime.