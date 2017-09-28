Japan police chief orders yakuza to be ‘destroyed’ after gangster shot dead

September 28, 2017 Roland Shichijo Breaking News, Crime, Japan, News, Yakuza

The boss of National Police Agency ordered the yakuza to be destroyed at a meeting Tuesday in Chiyoda Ward (TV Asahi)
The boss of National Police Agency ordered the yakuza to be destroyed at a meeting Tuesday in Chiyoda Ward (TV Asahi)

TOKYO (TR) – The head of the National Police Agency has issued an order to “destroy the yakuza” after a member of a gang was shot dead in a feud with another group, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 26).

On Tuesday, Masayoshi Sakaguchi, Commissioner General of the National Police Agency, issued the order at a meeting of some 300 senior police officials in Chiyoda Ward after the killing of the member of the Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi, which broke off ties with the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi in April.

“We seek to weaken and destroy their organizations by quickly arresting suspects and isolating senior gang members from long-term society through thorough investigations,” Sakaguchi said.

Rival gangs have been locked in feuds since the Yamaguchi-gumi broke up two years ago, with over 100 reported conflicts nationwide since then.

Police are currently hunting for the whereabouts of a male Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi member in connection with the killing of the Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi member on September 12.

Facebook Comments
Tokyo Style