Japan police chief orders yakuza to be ‘destroyed’ after gangster shot dead

TOKYO (TR) – The head of the National Police Agency has issued an order to “destroy the yakuza” after a member of a gang was shot dead in a feud with another group, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 26).

On Tuesday, Masayoshi Sakaguchi, Commissioner General of the National Police Agency, issued the order at a meeting of some 300 senior police officials in Chiyoda Ward after the killing of the member of the Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi, which broke off ties with the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi in April.

“We seek to weaken and destroy their organizations by quickly arresting suspects and isolating senior gang members from long-term society through thorough investigations,” Sakaguchi said.

Rival gangs have been locked in feuds since the Yamaguchi-gumi broke up two years ago, with over 100 reported conflicts nationwide since then.

Police are currently hunting for the whereabouts of a male Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi member in connection with the killing of the Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi member on September 12.