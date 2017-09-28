GSDF staffer suspected in theft of ¥100 million in equipment

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have re-arrested a Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) staff member suspected in the theft of around 100 million yen in equipment from the Ministry of Defense and his place of employment, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 27).

On Tuesday, police applied fresh charges to Katsunori Suda, a 42-year-old resident of Oamishirasato City, Chiba Prefecture, in the theft of 14 televisions valued at 420,000 yen from the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense in Shinjuku Ward.

Earlier this month, Suda was first arrested and prosecuted in the theft of personal computers. Following that arrest, he admitted to the allegations. “By re-selling the goods, I paid back debt and covered living expenses,” the suspect was quoted by police, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 26).

In carrying out the thefts, Suda, who is employed at a GSDF correspondence school, used his security pass to obtain keys for gaining access to the items.

Police believe the suspect began stealing from the ministry and his place of employment several years ago, with the total value of the items pilfered approaching 100 million yen.