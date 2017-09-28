American accused of sending 1 kg of marijuana from U.S. to Osaka in post

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested male American and Ugandan nationals in the alleged smuggling of marijuana into Japan from the U.S., reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 19).

On September 19, police arrested Elijah Wilson, a 35-year-old resident of Toyonaka City, and the Ugandan, 29, who lives in Ikeda City, for allegedly working together in the smuggling of 1 kilogram of marijuana valued at about 6.05 million yen.

The marijuana was contained inside a cardboard package mailed by Wilson from Los Angeles to the address of the Ugandan. The package arrived at Haneda Airport on July 28.

The package contained a travel bag containing the marijuana, which was packed inside a plastic bag. The contraband was discovered during an X-ray screening by Osaka Customs.

Wilson has declined to comment on the allegations. Meanwhile, the Ugandan denies the charges, telling police that he only agreed to accept the package after Wilson requested. “I didn’t know there was marijuana inside,” he said.