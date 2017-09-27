Tokyo cops nab accused stalker in indecent assault of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have applied fresh charges of indecent assault of a woman to a 39-year-old man already in custody for stalking her at her residence in Adachi Ward, reports TBS News (Sept. 27).

On August 14, Takuji Nakajima, a demolition employee living, allegedly intruded into the residence of the woman, aged in her 20s, and grabbed her mouth from behind. “You have a nice body,” he said before fondling the her chest.

On September 5, police first arrested Nakajima for allegedly stalking the same woman on six occasions in August. The suspect peered into the residence of the woman and looked inside her washing machine, which sits outside the door.

The suspect partially denies the charges of indecent assault. “I noticed her for the first time at a festival several years ago,” the suspect told police during questioning, according to Nippon News Network (Sept. 27). “I may have touched her body, but I do not remember clearly.”