Tokyo man accused of repeatedly raping disabled woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have re-arrested a 48-year-old man who has been accused in several sexual assault incidents involving a disabled woman, reports NHK (Sept. 25).

In March of 2015 and September of last year, Akito Miyazaki, a resident of the Yoyogi area of Shibuya Ward, allegedly raped the woman, who suffers from mental disability, in a toilet in a building in the capital.

Miyazaki has declined to comment on the allegations.

Miyazaki had previously been arrested and prosecuted for rape in two other cases over the past 18 months involving the same woman, according to the Yoyogi Police Station.

The suspect and the victim were originally not acquainted, police said.

Police are now investigating whether the suspect repeatedly targeted women who are incapable of resisting his advances.