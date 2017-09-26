Oita police seek help of public in locating woman who went missing 1 year ago

OITA (TR) – On the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of a woman in Oita City, police and her parents are seeking the help of the public in locating her whereabouts, reports TBS News (Sept. 26).

On Tuesday, police and the parents of Misaki Gojobori, who was 24 when she went missing, distributed sheets containing information about the case in the area of Gojobori’s residence in hopes of receiving assistance from the public.

Thus far, police have received 163 tips regarding her disappearance. However, none of them have proved to be useful, police said.

Gojobori was last seen at her residence, located in the Yokoo area, by an acquaintance at 11:30 p.m. on September 25, 2016. She exchanged messages with a person using the smartphone application Line less than two hours later.

At just before 6:00 a.m. on September 26, the phone stopped transmitting a signal. Her phone has not been found.

“Waiting for her safe return”

Gojobori’s father said that not one day goes by in which he does not think of his daughter. “It feels like the one year has passed in the blink of an eye,” he said. “We are just waiting for her safe return home.”

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Oita-Higashi Police Station at 097-527-2131.