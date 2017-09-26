Knife-wielding man robs Saizeriya outlet in Shizuoka of ¥300,000

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who robbed an outlet of a restaurant chain in Kakegawa City early Tuesday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Sept. 26).

At 1:00 a.m., the man entered an outlet of Saizeriya, located in the Shironishi area, and held a knife up to a female part-time employee and demanded money. He then fled the scene by car with about 300,000 yen in cash from a safe that he stuffed into a bag.

The woman and another staff member inside the outlet at the time of the incident were not hurt.

The incident took place after the outlet had closed. The suspect entered the outlet via a backdoor before thrusting the knife in front of the female employee.

According to the Kakegawa Police Station, the perpetrator, who was wearing a breathing mask, is believed to be in his 30s or 40s. He stands about 160 centimeters tall.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.