Fukuoka cops nab man, 42, in beating death of ailing father

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly beating his ailing father to death at the residence they share in Fukuoka City, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Sept. 25).

On September 21, Takayuki Tanaka allegedly kicked his father, 75-year-old Seiji, dozens of times in the face, abdomen and chest at the residence, located in the Kamo area of Sawara Ward.

The following morning, the suspect called emergency services to report that his father had stopped breathing. Emergency personnel arriving at the residence found Seiji lying face-up on a futon. He was confirmed him dead at the scene.

Tanaka claimed that his father had fallen down. However, police launched an investigation after multiple bruises were found on Seiji’s upper body.

The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be shock brought about by external trauma, police said.

That same day, Tanaka was arrested on suspicion of murder. The suspect denies the allegations, telling police that he did not intend to kill his father.

According to police, Tanaka said that his father suffers from an illness which requires him to serve as his nurse. The suspect began living with his father about five years ago.