Tochigi fireman disciplined for appearing in 50 porn films

TOCHIGI (TR) – A 26-year-old fireman here has been disciplined after it was learned that he appeared as an actor in dozens of adult video (AV) productions, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Sept. 22).

On Thursday, the fireman, an assistant sergeant at the Haga Branch Office of the Mooka Fire Department, was suspended from duty for six months for receiving 900,000 yen in compensation for appearances in between 50 and 60 AV productions between April of last year and this past August.

The assistant sergeant chose to resign from his post on the same day.

According to the department, the assistant sergeant engages in body-building as a hobby, and was introduced to the part-time work by an acquaintance.

The matter came to light after a colleague saw a person resembling the assistant sergeant in a sample clip of an AV production that appeared online.