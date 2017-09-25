Hyogo police crack down on illicit bars in Kobe for licensing

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police over the weekend cracked down on illicit bars in Kobe for licensing violations, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 24).

On Sunday, officers from the Hyogo Police Station arrested Rumi Nishikawa, the 50-year-old manager of Bar Louvre, located in the Aratacho area of Hyogo Ward, for hosting a strip show featuring a fully nude woman in August.

Nishikawa, who has been accused of operating an adult-entertainment business in a prohibited area, admits to the allegations.

According to police, Bar Louvre hosted strip shows once every two months.

The day before, police raided so-called “couples cafe” Club Ocean, also located in Hyogo, and arrested 50-year-old manager Naoto Futago for the same violation. Such a cafe allows men and women to become intimate with one another inside the premises.

Police are now investigating whether there is a connection between the two establishments