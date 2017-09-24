DNA analysis leads to arrest of Tokyo man, 26, in rape 3 years ago

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in the alleged sexual assault of a woman in her residence in Koto Ward three years ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 20).

At 3:00 a.m on September 7, 2014, Fumiki Takahashi allegedly intruded into the apartment of the woman, then aged 17, and raped her while smacking her in the face.

Takahashi, who has been accused of rape resulting in injury, denies the allegations. “I do not recall [the incident],” the suspect was quoted by the Joto Police Station.

Takahashi was arrested in the case after he was apprehended for theft in June. The suspect was arrested for the rape after his DNA proved to be a match for evidence left behind at the apartment.