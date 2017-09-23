Peruvian-Japanese suspected of coercing multiple women into prostitution

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a Peruvian-Japanese male who is suspected of forcing multiple women, including his former girlfriend, into prostitution earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 22).

On 21 occasions in June and July, Akira Luis Clavijo Matsuda, a 28-year-old resident of Machida City, coerced his former girlfriend, aged in her 20s, to serve as a prostitute for male customers at her residence in Kodaira City.

Matsuda denies the allegations.

In carrying out the crime, Matsuda used a smartphone to take nude photographs of his former girlfriend. He then uploaded the images to a social-networking site whereby he recruited the customers.

Matsuda also forced the girl to go into debt to him. “I’ll delete the images after you pay off your debt,” the suspect threatened the victim in coercing her to serve the customers.

Police are investigating whether to re-arrest the suspect on suspicion of indecent assault and violating the anti-revenge porn law.

Four or five other women

The matter came to light in August when the girl lodged a complaint with police.

Police believe the suspect carried out the same crime with four or five other women.