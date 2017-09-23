Osaka police seize 210,000 illegal porn DVDs in bust of online operation

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have busted an online shop based in Minato Ward in the sale of illegal pornographic DVDs, reports the Mainichi Broadcasting System (Sept. 21).

On Wednesday, police raided a unit of a multi-tenant building and seized 210,000 DVDs with content deemed obscene, 1 million yen in cash and 39 dubbing machines.

Under Japanese law, all exposed genitalia appearing in films must be obscured.

Police also have arrested Motoi Oku, a 26-year-old employee, and eight other persons in the sale of 13 illegal DVDs to men in Osaka and Kyoto in June. Oku denies the allegations.

According to police, the operation runs 5 internet sites in the sale of the discs. Each disc retails for between 150 and 250 yen. Since March of last year, the business has collected 130 million yen.