OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his common-law wife to death at their residence in Sakai City last week after a dispute about her bulimia-like behavior. The woman’s daughter was also seriously injured in the incident, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 14).

At around 10:00 p.m. on September 13, the collapsed bodies of Megumi Futase, 35, and her daughter, 4, were found inside the residence, located in the Handakitacho area of Naka Ward, police said.

Futase, who had a stab wound to the chest, was confirmed dead prior to arrival at a hospital. Her daughter is in serious condition with a wound to the abdomen.

Police subsequently arrested Shigenobu Kobayashi, the common-law husband of Futase, on suspicion of murder. He denies having an intent to kill.

“My wife was on a diet whereby she vomited the food she ate, and we got into an argument about whether to show such an [act] in front of a child,” the suspect told the Nishi Sakai Police Station, according to TV Asahi (Sept. 14). “I then realized [she] were stabbed with a knife.”

Fled by motorcycle

According to police, Kobayashi was not present at the time of the discovery. After fleeing the scene by motorcycle with a knife, presumably the one used in the crime, he arrived at the residence of a female acquaintance.

Kobayashi divulged to her what he had done before again speeding off with the knife left behind. The woman then visited the suspect’s residence and made the grisly discovery.

Early the following morning, Kobayashi surrendered to officers at the Nishi Sakai Police Station while accompanied by relatives.

Domestic violence

In May of last year, Futase consulted with police about domestic violence carried out by the suspect. “He struck me with the palm of his hand,” she told police. “He also stomped on my shoulder.”

Two months later, she told police that she had split up with him and that action on their part was not needed.