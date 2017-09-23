SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly stabbing his father to death at their home in Shizuoka City on Thursday, reports NHK (Sept. 22).

At around 6:30 p.m., the boy, a high school student allegedly used a knife to stab his father, 51, multiple times in the neck at the residence, located in Aoi Ward.

The victim was confirmed dead prior to arrival at a nearby hospital.

The suspect shares the residence with his mother and father. Following the incident, his mother alerted police.

The boy admitted to police arriving at the scene that he stabbed his father. “My father got angry and scolded me about a video game,” the suspect said. “I found it disagreeable that he got angry.”