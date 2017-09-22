Police: Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi members trafficked stimulant drugs from storage container

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested two gang members suspected in the trafficking of illegal drugs via a storage container in Saitama Prefecture, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 15).

On August 15, Ryo Inoue and Kai Ichimura, both 25-year-old members of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, allegedly sold 0.5 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, to a 31-year-old man on a road in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward for 23,000 yen.

Inoue and Ichimra, who have been accused of violating the Narcotics Control Law, deny the allegations. The buyer had previously been arrested.

According to police, the suspects maintained a rented storage container in Saitama that contained packaged amounts of the drugs, which were distributed to customers upon the placement of orders.

A mobile phone belonging to Ichimura contained more than 300 names of persons believed to be customers, police said.