TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two teenage girls over the alleged assault of a female acquaintance in Koganei City in a dispute over a former boyfriend of one of the victims, reports TBS News (Sept. 20).

In July, the suspects, aged 17 and 18, allegedly kicked and punched the victim, a first-year high school student, at a park. They also pressed a lit cigarette into the victim’s left arm and straddled and choked her.

The victim suffered a injuries, including a subarachnoid hemorrhage, which occurs when blood leaks into the gap between two of the membranes surrounding the brain. Her recovery is expected to require at least three months.

The suspects, who have been accused of assault, admit to the charges. “[We] went a little too far, so we’re reflecting on what we did,” one of the suspects told police.

“He’s a player”

The suspects and victim attend difference high schools. Before the assault, the suspects threatened the victim. One of them said, “What would you prefer? We could do this one-on-one or go all-out, and spread photos of you getting down on your hands and knees.

The victim was dating a former boyfriend of one of the suspects. She was instructed to end the relationship “because he’s a player.” The assault took place after refusing to do so, police said.