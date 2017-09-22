Aichi cops raid Kodo-kai HQ over extortion of Nagoya sex parlors

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police last week raided offices of key affiliate gangs of the Yamaguchi-gumi as a part of an investigation into the extortion of a sex parlors in Nagoya, reports Jiji Press (Sept. 11).

At around 10:00 a.m. on September 13, officers entered the headquarters of the Kodo-kai, located in Nakamura Ward, and an office of the Takayama-gumi, located in Minami Ward, in search of evidence connected to the alleged extortion of a total of 580,000 yen from fuzoku parlors between December of last year and April.

Earlier this month, police arrested Teruaki Takeuchi, the chairman of the Kodo-kai, and five other persons in the case.

Of the suspects, who have been accused of violating a prefectural anti-organized crime law, four are members of the Kodo-kai while at least one is a member of the Takayama-gumi.

Both parlors are located in the Nishiki area of Naka Ward, a special district that has been designated as off-limits to organized crime groups as far as the collection of protection money from restaurants, bars and fuzoku establishments.