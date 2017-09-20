Kyoto subway official used public wi-fi to send photos of male genitalia to woman

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested an official at a subway station for allegedly using the Kyoto’s public wireless internet sevice to send obscene photographs to a woman he was romantically pursuing earlier this year, reports the Mainichi Broadcasting System (Sept. 12).

Between January and June, Tatsuya Shimizu, the 50-year-old assistant chief at Yamashina Station, allegedly sent adult goods and digital photographs showing a man’s genitalia to the 24-year-old woman.

Shimizu, who has been accused of violating the Stalker Control Law, admits to the allegations.

The suspect sent the digital photographs on 25 occasions. In sending the images, the suspect utilized the Kyoto Wi-Fi system, which is intended for tourists and has about 2,000 access points throughout the city.

According to police, the suspect used several smartphones and about 20 email addresses in attempt to conceal his identity.