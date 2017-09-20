Fukuoka man stabbed by wife makes emergency call, says guts ‘coming out’

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 36-year-old woman in Yukahashi City after she admitted to stabbing her husband, who himself told police his intestines were “coming out” in an emergency call.

At around 10 p.m. on Monday, Emi Umibe made an emergency call in which she said she stabbed her 48-year-old husband using a kitchen knife following an argument at their home, Television Nishinippon reported (Sept. 19).

Umibe, who has been accused of attempted murder, denies the charges. “It’s true I brought out the knife, but [my husband] was the one who came at me and ended up getting stabbed,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the case, without disclosing whether the stabbing is believed to have been accidental or intentional.

Newlyweds

Umibe’s husband initially called police and said, “I was stabbed by a knife, and my intestines are coming out.” He then handed the phone to his wife of 1.5 years, who told police she stabbed him.

The newlyweds started arguing while their infant was at home, as well as the husband’s child from a previous marriage, authorities said.

Emergency responders arrived to find the husband conscious and bleeding from his side. He was believed to have been stabbed about 17 minutes before calling police.

Police officers arrived and arrested Umibe, who claims to be unemployed, at the scene after determining that she stabbed her husband with a knife found at the kitchen.

“Stabbing alone wouldn’t be enough”

Authorities have not disclosed the size of the wound, but a hospital director believes the wound is sizable in light of the confirmed abdominal hernia.

Shigeki Arii, director of Hamamatsurosai Hospital insinuated to TV Asahi (Sept. 19) that the case was a not a simple stabbing. “Stabbing alone wouldn’t be enough [for the intestines to come out].”

“The abdominal wall has some thickness, after all,” Arii said. “Intestines wouldn’t go flying outside the body unless there’s a correspondingly long or deep wound.”

A neighbor told TV Asahi that the suspect appears to enjoy alcohol. “She gets pretty rough when she’s drunk,” the neighbor said. “She was drinking yesterday too. Guess she’s kind of unhinged, since she went so far as to stab him.”