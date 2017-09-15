Tokyo police arrest 2 Vietnamese men in Kanto burglaries

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two male Vietnamese nationals for allegedly stealing at least 200 million yen worth of items from empty homes in the Kanto region, reports TBS News (Sept. 14).

On May 18, Hoang Van Zan, 21, and Le Ban Hu, 23, for allegedly broke into a residence in Kumagaya City, Saitama Prefecture and stole necklaces and rings worth some 670,000 yen.

The suspects deny the charges, quoted by police as saying they have “no recollection” about the alleged thefts.

The pair are suspected of participating in more than 200 burglaries in which losses totaled at least 240 million yen in the Kanto region, including Tokyo and Saitama, police said.

Police are investigating whether the suspects had accomplices in the crimes.