Saitama court hands ex-doctor 5-year prison term in gang rapes of 4 women

SAITAMA (TR) – The Saitama District Court on Monday handed down a five-year prison term to a former doctor who participated in the gang rapes of four women in Tokyo last year, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Sept. 11).

In August and September of last year, Takahiro Uenishi, a 32-year-old former doctor with Tokyo Jikei University, participated in the gang rapes of four women, aged in their 20s, at a residence in Tokyo’s Ota Ward and other locations after forcing the victims to drink large quantities of alcohol.

Uenishi, who was accused of quasi-gang rape and quasi-attempted gang rape, committed the crimes with male friends, all of whom attended the same university.

The prosecution sought an eight-year term, arguing that the forcing of the victims to consume large quantities of alcohol to render them incapable of resisting were “systematic crimes.”

The court described the crimes as “despicable” and based on sexual desire.

“In taking pictures and films [of the incidents], there was complete disregard for the victims in what were extremely sneaky and malicious crimes,” the court said in handing down the ruling.