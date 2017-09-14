Corpse found on Narita Airport roof identified as 27-year-old Ehime woman

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have confirmed that the corpse found on the roof of a terminal at Narita International Airport earlier in the week belongs to a woman from Ehime Prefecture, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Sept. 12).

At just past 10:00 a.m. on Monday, a passenger tipped off authorities about a woman collapsed on a first-floor roof of Terminal 2 near Gate 64. Police arriving at the terminal found the woman lying face-up on the roof. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

The Narita International Airport Police Station said on Tuesday that the body belongs to a 27-year-old woman from Ehime Prefecture.

The body of the woman was found with a wound to the head. According to police, the cause of death was shock due brought about by external trauma.

Observation deck

The location where the woman’s body was found is a restricted area, with doors giving access to the area via the second and third floors being locked.

An observation deck exists on the fourth floor with a 3.8-meter-tall fence. Police suspect the woman climbed the fence and plunged to her death.

Several days before the incident, the woman left word with her family that she was going out.

The circumstances regarding how she fell are under investigation, police said.