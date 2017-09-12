Aichi cops: Woman gets out of shower, finds burglar in house

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police are searching for a man who assaulted a woman at her residence in Toyohashi City after she finished showering, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 12).

At around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, the woman found the intruder in her residence after she exited the shower. He then punched her in the face while attempting to steal her bag, police said.

However, he fled the scene empty-handed after the woman resisted. The woman suffered a bloody nose in the incident, police said, adding how the man broke in is being investigated.

Believed to be in his 30s or 40s, the suspect stands about 170 centimeters tall, police said. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with khaki shorts.

His whereabouts are sought on suspicion of burglary and bodily harm.