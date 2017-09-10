Ibaraki police search for 2 men after ¥9.35 million break-in at Don Quijote

September 10, 2017 Tokyo Reporter Staff Breaking News, Crime, Japan, News

Two men smashed a display case at Don Quijote in Tsuchiura City before fleeing with Rolex wristwatches and necklaces early Saturday
IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police are searching for two men over a break-in in which nearly 10 million yen in valuables were stolen from a Don Quijote outlet in Tsuchiura City on Saturday, reports TBS News (Sept. 9).

At just past 3:00 a.m., two men entered the outlet, located in the Higashi Wakamatsumachi, and smashed a display case on the second floor, according to police.

They then fled the scene with 23 necklaces and 6 Rolex wristwatches valued at a combined 9.35 million yen.

The men were attired all in black. They wore white breathing masks and black caps.

Their whereabouts are sought on suspicion of theft.

