Body of manager of Miyazaki diner found in kitchen

MIYAZAKI (TR) – Miyazaki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of the manager of a diner with a stab wound to the head on Saturday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Sept. 10).

At 11:50 a.m., a male customer of the Ehira Yotsume Shokudo, located in the Ehira-Higashi area of Miyazaki City, found the body of the manager, 65, collapsed and bleeding from the head in the kitchen.

Emergency personnel arriving at the restaurant confirmed him dead. An area of his head near an ear appeared to have been stabbed by an ice pick, police said.

With cash having been emptied from the register, police believe an intruder killed the manager during a robbery. Based on the condition of the body, which had experienced rigor mortis, police believe the incident took place several hours before the discovery.

The diner occupies three floors of a building. A sliding door on the first floor was found unlocked upon the arrival of officers. As well, the drawer of the register was open.

The results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death, police said.