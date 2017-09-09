Tokyo cops nab man suspected in string of Kanto burglaries

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 67-year-old man suspected in dozens of burglaries in the Kanto area over the past , reports TV Asahi (Sept. 8).

In June, Yuzo Izumi allegedly broke into the residence of a 55-year-old man in Katsushika Ward and stole in about 170,000 yen in cash and 36 valuables, including a finger ring, valued at 550,000 yen.

According to police, the suspect rang the residence from the lobby using the communication system in place to ensure that nobody was present prior to the crime.

Izumi, who has been accused of theft, denies the allegations. “I don’t have a memory [of the incident] at all,” the suspect told the Kameari Police Station.

Police are investigating whether Izumi was behind a string of other burglaries that have taken place recently in Tokyo and Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa prefectures.