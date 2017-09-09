Drunk dancer steals taxi in Shinjuku, drives 7 km to Setagaya

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an intoxicated professional dancer in the alleged theft of a taxi and injury to its driver in Shinjuku Ward early Friday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 8).

At 4:35 a.m. on Friday, Shodai Furumi allegedly forced his way into the vehicle, which was stopped on a road in the Hyakunincho area, and jumped into the driver’s seat.

The suspect then drove off with the male driver of the vehicle, 41, clinging to the door for a distance of about 35 meters.

The driver suffered injuries to his head and hands.

About 90 minutes later, officers on patrol apprehended the suspect inside the vehicle on a road in Setagaya Ward about 7 kilometers away from where the original crime took place.

Furumi, who has been accused of robbery resulting in injury, was drunk at the time of the incident. “I remember drinking alcohol, but I don’t remember anything after that,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.