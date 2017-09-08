Saitama woman staged mugging; police seek whereabouts of ¥4.9 million

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 39-year-old female employee at a real estate firm who has admitted to staging a mugging incident in the alleged theft of 4.9 million yen earlier this year, reports TBS News (Sept. 7).

In July, Yumiko Nomura, a resident of Kawagoe City, claimed to police that an unknown assailant attacked her with a knife and stole 4.9 million yen in cash that she had in a bag on a street in Tokorozawa City. The money had been withdrawn from an account of the company at a bank in Tokorozawa.

Nomura was found to have slight injuries to her right arm. Police subsequently launched an investigation on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.

On September 7, however, Nomura admitted to the president of the company that the mugging had been fabricated. “I stole the money to annoy the company,” said the suspect.

Police are now seeking the whereabouts of the money and the motive for the crime.