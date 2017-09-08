Ex-Yamato Group employee used ¥27 million in embezzled funds for prostitutes

TOKYO (TR) – A former employee of Yamato Holdings, which includes logistics firm Yamato Transport, has been accused of embezzling nearly 30 million yen. The majority of the funds were subsequently used at commercial sex parlors, Tokyo police revealed on Thursday, reports TBS News (Sept. 7).

Over a two-year period beginning in November of 2012, Takanori Sakaguchi, 48, allegedly instructed an employee at shipping company to fabricate invoices valued at a total of 27 million yen for the storage of tires and other tasks that did not take place.

The funds were subsequently obtained by the suspect and utilized on adult entertainment, according to the Chuo Police Station. “I used the majority at fuzoku [commercial sex] parlors and hostess clubs,” the suspect told police in admitting to the allegations.

The employee of the shipping company, 46-year-old Takao Mizukaki, 46, was also arrested in the case.