Drunk justice ministry staffer nabbed for molesting woman on train in Saitama

September 8, 2017 Tokyo Reporter Staff Breaking News, Crime, Japan, News, Politics, Saitama

Hikaru Yoshitake
Hikaru Yoshitake allegedly fondled the body of a woman, 23, on a platform at JR Omiya Station on Wedneday

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested an intoxicated staff member for the Ministry of Justice for allegedly molesting a woman at a railway station in Saitama City on Wednesday, reports TBS News (Sept. 7).

At 11:00 p.m., Hikaru Yoshitake, a staff member in the general affairs department of the ministry’s Corrections Bureau, allegedly fondled the body of the woman, a 23-year-old beautician, from behind on a platform for the Keihin Tohoku Line at JR Omiya Station.

Yoshitake then attempted to flee the scene by boarding a train with the victim giving chase. However, other passengers working together apprehended him.

Yoshitake, who has been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance, was drunk at the time of the incident, police said. “I embraced her, but I did not fondle her body,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Facebook Comments
Tokyo Style