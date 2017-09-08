Drunk justice ministry staffer nabbed for molesting woman on train in Saitama

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested an intoxicated staff member for the Ministry of Justice for allegedly molesting a woman at a railway station in Saitama City on Wednesday, reports TBS News (Sept. 7).

At 11:00 p.m., Hikaru Yoshitake, a staff member in the general affairs department of the ministry’s Corrections Bureau, allegedly fondled the body of the woman, a 23-year-old beautician, from behind on a platform for the Keihin Tohoku Line at JR Omiya Station.

Yoshitake then attempted to flee the scene by boarding a train with the victim giving chase. However, other passengers working together apprehended him.

Yoshitake, who has been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance, was drunk at the time of the incident, police said. “I embraced her, but I did not fondle her body,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.