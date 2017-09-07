Son of Aomori hostess arrested after she dies in stabbing at residence

AOMORI (TR) – Aomori Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the stabbing death of his mother at a unit of a municipally managed housing block they shared in Goshogawara City on Wednesday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Sept. 6).

At 4:10 a.m., the daughter of Michiyo Tsushima, a 50-year-old manager of a “snack” hostess club, alerted police after finding her mother collapsed and bleeding in the residence. Tsushima was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later confirmed dead.

According to police, the victim had suffered deep stab wounds to the neck.

The victim lived with her daughter and son, Junya, who was not present at the time of the arrival of police. He was found at just before 7 a.m. in a shopping district about three kilometers from the residence.

After hinting at stabbing his mother, police arrested Junya on suspicion of murder. Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.