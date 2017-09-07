Manager of yakiniku restaurant nabbed in suspected marijuana smuggling

TOKYO (TR) – As a part of an investigation into the alleged smuggling of marijuana from the U.S., police in Tokyo have arrested the manager of a restaurant in Saitama Prefecture, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 6).

On July 18, a package containing a can with 28 grams of marijuana was sent from California to Koki Uchiyama, the 22-year-old manager of a yakiniku (grilled beef) restaurant in Kawaguchi City, Saitama.

Uchiyama denies the allegations.

According to a previous report, the package arrived at Narita International Airport on July 22. A investigation by Tokyo police was launched after the receiving of a tip about the contents of the package by Japan Customs officials.

Police had previously arrested Yoshiaki Takei, a 29-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, for sending the package.