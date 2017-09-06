Stab wounds found on charred bodies of Japanese couple in Bali

INDONESIA (TR) – Stab wounds have been found on the burnt bodies of an elderly Japanese couple found dead at their fire-damaged residence in Bali earlier this week, medical authorities revealed on Tuesday.

On Monday, the scorched bodies of Norio Matsuba (76) and his wife, 73-year-old Hiroko, were found in a second-floor bedroom of their residence, located in the village of Jimbaran.

The head of the forensic medicine department at Sanglah General Hospital said that the body of Matsuba had wounds to the back and neck, according to Kyodo News. Hiroko had been stabbed in the neck and abdomen. She also had a rope around her neck and wrists.

Autopsies will be used to determined the causes of death, the authorities added.

According to a previous report, the faces of both persons had been completely burned. As well, bloodstains were found coming out of a first-floor bathroom and extending to a bedroom on the second floor, possibly indicating a body had been dragged, the authorities added..

The bodies were initially found by the couple’s adopted son, who is an Indonesian national. Police have questioned him and five other persons about the case.