KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for three men who broke into a pawnshop in Yokohama on Tuesday and stole valuables from a display case, reports TBS News (Sept. 5).

At just before 11:30 a.m., police were tipped off about three men who had burst into the shop, located in Naka Ward, in a robbery. Police arriving at the scene found a display case smashed open and valuables, including a ring and necklace, valued at at least 1 million yen missing.

The shop was open at the time of the incident. Two male employees inside the premises were not hurt.

The three male suspects were wearing ski masks and white hats, according to an eyewitness.

The suspects were last seen fleeing in a white vehicle in the direction of Hinodecho.

“It happened quickly. They were carrying a long pole or metal bat,” the eyewitness said told Fuji News Network (Sept. 5). “When they fled in the white car it was a really high speed, with them blowing off red traffic lights.”