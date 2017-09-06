Aichi police hunt for gang of 3 after ¥4 million home robbery

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police are hunting for three men who broke into a residence in Chiryu City and threatened to kill a resident before fleeing the scene with 4 million yen in cash, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 5).

At around 3:00 a.m., the suspects entered the residence by smashing a window and threatened to kill resident Koji Furuta, 63 if he did not move upstairs.

The suspects then took a portable safe containing 4 million yen before fleeing the scene in a black vehicle as an accomplice waited outside. A daughter of the victim then called police.

The three male suspects are believed to be in their 30s and stand about 175 centimeters tall. There were last seen wearing black ski masks and dark clothing.

Security camera footage taken at the residence captured the three suspects, as well the accomplice who served as a lookout, entering the vehicle, Nippon News Network reported (Sept. 5).