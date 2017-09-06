100 kg safe dumped near JR Harajuku Station

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police believe a botched burglary resulted in a safe weighing about 100 kilograms being dumped outside a jewelry store in Shibuya Ward early Tuesday, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 5).

At 5:00 a.m., a security firm alerted police about a break-in at Neo-Standard, located in the Jingumae area in front of JR Harajuku Station. Officers arriving at the scene found the back door of the shop wrenched open and the safe dumped in the street.

At the time of the discovery, the safe was still locked and its contents untouched, police said.

Police suspect that several persons broke into the shop in an attempt to steal the safe. An examination of security camera footage is now underway in an attempt to identify suspicious persons in the area at the time of the crime.