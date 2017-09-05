Osaka cops seek man in robbery of ¥60,000 from convenience store

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man suspected in the robbery of a convenience store in Yodogawa Ward earlier this month, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 4).

At 4:10 a.m. on September 1, the man entered an outlet of Family Mart, located at the Shin-Osaka Prime Tower, and thrust a knife before a male employee. “If you don’t want to be killed, hand over money,” he said. He then fled the scene with 60,000 yen in cash from a register.

The employee was not injured in the incident.

In a clip taken from security camera footage and released publicly on Monday, the suspect is shown wearing a breathing mask and dark clothing. Standing around 160 centimeters in height, he is believed to be aged in his 20s.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Yodogawa Police Station at 06-6305-1234.