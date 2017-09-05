OSAKA (TR) – A man stabbed himself to death after a police officer ordered him to halt following a domestic violence dispute in Higashi-Osaka City on Monday, reports TBS News (Sept. 5).

At around 5:00 a.m. on Monday, police arrived at a residence in response to a distress call. Two officers then found a man with a knife chasing a woman on a street.

The woman was ushered into a patrol car. However, the man did not surrender to police. After a male patrol officer, 27, raised a pistol, the man stabbed himself in the chest and neck.

The man, later identified as Hiroyuki Katayama, the 54-year-old husband of the woman, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law. He was later confirmed dead shortly after arrival at a nearby hospital.

The woman was not injured in the incident.

Domestic violence

Katayama lived in Tochigi Prefecture. According to police, the woman began living in the home of her parents in February after becoming a victim of domestic violence.

The distress call was made to a line for victims of domestic violence. When the call was received, there was silence on the caller’s side of the line. However, the address of the woman was determined after a check of the telephone number used to make the call.