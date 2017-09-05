Charred bodies of Japanese couple found Bali residence

INDONESIA (TR) – Police on the island of Bali suspect foul play following the discovery of the charred bodies of an elderly Japanese couple at their residence on Monday, reports Jiji Press (Sept. 5).

At around 12:00 p.m., the scorched bodies of Norio Matsuba (76) and his wife Hiroko, who is the same age, were found in a second-floor bedroom of their residence, located in the village of Jimbaran. The faces of both persons had been completely burned.

According to fire officials, many of the rooms of the structure had been damaged by fire. As well, bloodstains were found coming out of a first-floor bathroom and extending to a bedroom on the second floor, possibly indicating a body had been dragged, the authorities added.

The bodies were initially found by the couple’s adopted son, who is an Indonesian national. Police are now questioning him, their maid and driver about the case.