Osaka truck driver confesses to indecent assault incidents involving women

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 30-year-old truck driver who has admitted to sexually assaulting multiple women, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Sept. 4).

In the early morning hours of a day in January, Kazuya Takakura, a resident of Sayama City, allegedly grabbed a woman, then a 22-year-old part-time employee, on a road in the southern part of the prefecture and covered her mouth. He then proceeded to fondle her chest.

Takakura, who has been accused of indecent assault, emerged as a suspect following the examination of security camera footage taken in the area. During questioning, he admitted to the allegations.

Prior to the incident, Takakura approached the woman while riding a motorcycle. He then carried out the crime after asking her if she wanted to ride on the back of the motorcycle.

According to investigative sources, numerous similar incidents have taken place in Izumi City and the southern part of the prefecture over the past two years. Takakura has admitted to having been behind more than 10 such cases, police said.