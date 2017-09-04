Boy, 15, accused in stabbing that left 1 teen dead, another injured in Saitama

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 15-year-old male high school student following a stabbing incident at a residence in Soka City that left one male acquaintance dead and another injured, reports TBS News (Sept. 4).

At 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, police received a distress call about a stabbing from a residence in the Asahicho area. Officers arriving at the scene found Kosuke Nishiyama, 16, and his girlfriend, also 16, collapsed and bleeding from stab wounds to the abdomen.

Nishiyama was transported to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead. The injuries to the girl are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The following morning, police arrested the suspect at a residence in Misato City on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He is believed to have used a knife to stab both victims.

The incident took place at the girl’s residence. With the suspect believed to be the former boyfriend of the girl, police are investigating whether the stabbing was the result of a dispute between the three persons.