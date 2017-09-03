Osaka woman suspected of abandoning sister’s corpse in residence 2 years ago

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 65-year-old woman who is suspected of abandoning a body believed to belong to her sister at a residence in Kadoma City over two years ago, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 3).

At around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, officers from the Kadama Police Station entered the residence, located in the Asahicho area, and found the body likely of Keiko Doi, 61, inside a storage box amid a slew of garbage.

Itsuko Yamaguchi was subsequently arrested on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. She admits to the allegations. The results of an autopsy revealed that Doi died between two and three years ago.

The day before the discovery, Yamaguchi visited the police station to report that she had not seen her sibling in more than two years while filing making a missing persons claim.

Divulged that there was a corpse in the residence

After conveying some vague information, Yamaguchi, who lives next door, then divulged that there was a corpse in the residence.

The suspect later admitted to covering the crime by telling employees from a local government office that her sister was staying at the family’s residence.

Police plan to use a DNA analysis to confirm the identity of the body.