Murder-suicide suspected after 3 corpses found in Shiga residence

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide after three bodies were found in a residence in Kusatsu City on Friday, reports NHK (Sept. 2).

At just before 10:00 p.m., a man telephoned police to report that his father, 84-year-oldYoshio Yasui, was collapsed in the residence, located in the Shimogasacho area.

Police arriving at the residence found the body of Yasui collapsed and bleeding in the living room. As well, his wife, 78, was discovered collapsed and bleeding in another room. Both persons were confirmed dead at the scene.

Near the entrance, the couple’s oldest son, 54, was found hanged.

Front door locked

All of the persons are believed to have died over one week before the discovery, police said. The front door was locked and the interior of the residence showed no signs of having been ransacked.

All three persons lived in the residence. Police believe the 54-year-old man killed both of his parents before taking his own life.