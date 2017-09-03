DNA analysis leads to arrest of Filipino national ’04 slaying

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police revealed on Saturday that a DNA analysis was used to arrest a male Filipino national over the killing a woman more than one decade ago, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 2).

In the early morning hours of January 31, 2004, Lampano Jerico Mori, a 35-year-old resident of Gifu Prefecture, and two male accomplices allegedly raped Misato Harada, 21, and strangled her to death.

At a press conference on Saturday, police said the results of a DNA analysis of material taken from the body of the victim proved to be a match for the suspect. Eyewitness accounts were also used in the apprehension.

According to police, the accomplices, both Filipino men, aged 31 and 33, are to be sought via an international wanted list with Interpol. They both left Japan in 2007.

Nude body found in a river

Mori was living in Ibaraki at the time of the crime, police said. The victim was a second-year student in the department of agriculture at Ibaraki University.

The naked body of the victim was found in a river in the village of Miho. An examination of the body revealed several deep wounds to the neck and chest.