Osaka cops: Dotonbori sex businesses masqueraded as massage parlors

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police on Wednesday arrested employees of commercial sex businesses in Chuo Ward that were masquerading as massage parlors, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 31).

At 6:00 p.m., police raided parlors Rakuten and Myo Myo, both located in the Dotonbori area, and arrested three employees, including a 45-year-old female Chinese national, for employing masseuses to provide sexual services to male customers in private rooms in violation of the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

“Since I don’t know anything about sex-related massages, the reason for my arrest is not understandable,” the Chinese national was quoted.

According to the Myo Myo web site, the parlor claims to not be a fuzoku (commercial sex) establishment. Rates at the parlor begin at 10,000 yen for the first 30 minutes.