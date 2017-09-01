GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a Vietnamese national who escaped custody in the town of Oizumi on Thursday, reports TBS News (Sept. 1).

At just after 11:00 a.m., police apprehended a man later identified as Nguyen Van Hai on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant. However, Nguyen fled the scene with one of his wrists handcuffed.

Six hours later, Nguyen, who was naked above the waist and barefoot when he fled, is believed to have been spotted later at an apartment complex eight kilometers away in Ota City.

“He was leaning against a wall, and he wasn’t wearing anything on top,” a witness was quoted by the network.

In a photograph distributed by police, Nguyen is shown with closely cropped hair. He stands 166 centimeters tall. He also has an irezumi tattoo often sported by underworld figures.

As of 7:00 a.m. on Friday, police had 170 officers searching for the fugitive.

Persons with information on the case are advised to contact the Oizumi Police Station at 0276-62-0110.